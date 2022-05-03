VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of hitting a Virginia Beach police officer with his car during a chaotic night at the Oceanfront in March 2021 had been found not guilty.

Jurors spent over five hours deliberating in Virginia Beach Circuit Court Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Malik Kearney, 26, was found not guilty on all 16 charges, including 10 counts of discharging a firearm in public, DUI, hit and run, eluding police, carrying a firearm while under the influence, DUI maiming, and reckless handling of a firearm.

The trial of Kearney began last Monday and went longer than first thought. During jury selection, the judge told jurors they could expect to be in court until Tuesday at the latest.

On Tuesday in court before delivering the verdict, jurors asked the judge two questions. One question asked to see a map of the scene first presented by prosecutors. The incident was caught on multiple cameras. In police body camera videos aired previously in court, the officer could be seen getting hit near his right hip, then falling to the ground and struggling to get up.

Prosecutors also accused Kearney of firing multiple rounds in the parking lot off Pacific Avenue and 19th Street.

That incident happened the same weekend chaos broke out at the Oceanfront, resulting in the deaths of Donovon Lynch and Deshayla Harris.

The commonwealth had at least 17 witnesses, many of whom were officers present the night of the incident.

During opening arguments, Kearney’s defense attorney Curtis Rogers questioned the validity of the DUI test police administered to Kearney the night of the incident.

If convicted, Kearney would have faced more than 20 years behind bars.