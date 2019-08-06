Man accused of arson in Va. Beach apartment fire that displaced 13 denied bond

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Bond has been denied for a man accused of deliberately starting a fire that heavily damaged a Virginia Beach apartment building.

Kelly Bruce Halverson is charged with four counts of arson and one count of attempted arson in connection to the July 25 fire at the Pembroke Town Center Apartments.

The two-alarm fire resulted in damage to eight apartment units and led to 13 residents being displaced.

Officials with the Virginia Beach Fire Department said last week that if convicted, Halverson could face between five years to life in prison because of the late hour of the alleged crime as well as the scope and size of the fire.