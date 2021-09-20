Man accused of armed burglary at residence in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with an armed burglary at a Virginia Beach residence over the weekend.
Kimonta Davaris Hall, 23, of Portsmouth, is charged with breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.
City emergency communications received a call around 12:15 a.m. Saturday reporting that an armed person was attempting to break into a home in the 3800 block of Bowsprit Circle.
Officers responded and stopped a vehicle they believed was involved in the incident. It was attempting to leave the complex parking lot.
Officers saw a firearm in the vehicle and detained the driver, identified as Hall.
Police said the initial investigation revealed Hall was armed when he allegedly forcibly entered a residence of someone known to him.
No injuries were reported.
Police arrested Hall and took him to the Virginia Beach City Jail.
