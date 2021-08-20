Man accused in VB homicide called his father, said he’s innocent

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The man accused of killing his child’s mother’s boyfriend in Virginia Beach this week called his father and said he is innocent.

Jamel Isaiah Thorogood is accused of killing a man at the Baker Woods Apartments on Tuesday night. He allegedly shot 28-year-old Marquis Lamont Alston, who is the boyfriend of Jamel Thorogood’s daughter’s mother.

The 32-year-old is accused of then going on the run, until he was arrested Thursday in Oxford, North Carolina, police said.

Today, 10 On Your Side we interviewed Jamel Thorogood’s father, who believes his son is innocent but also realizes he must prove that.

James Thorogood is a kind, soft-spoken man who understands his son is accused of a serious crime. If it is true, James Thorogood could very well lose his own son to imprisonment.

“We know that one second with that trigger can cost you your life. We know that, I’m just hoping for the best, and I’m hoping he didn’t do it,” he said.

The reality of what his son is accused of doing is sinking in.

“I was like you said. I was devastated. I was just in a daze. It takes you back through his life,” he said.

He believes in his son’s innocence.

“If my son did this, I would be the first to apologize. We have to see how this plays out as to what really happened,” James Thorogood said.

10 On Your Side showed up at the Norfolk home right as James Thorogood was on the phone with Jamel.

“I was just now on the phone when [10 On Your Side] showed up, and Jamel said he didn’t do it… The only good thing I know right now about the conversation was he seemed kind of calm,” he said.

The father confirms the strife between Jamel Thorogood and the mother of his daughter.

“I told him years ago… that girl, you are going to end up in the hospital, dead or in jail,” the father recounted.

James Thorogood wouldn’t go into detail, but emphasized how much Jamel Thorogood loves his daughter.

“He loves that girl. He goes over there every chance he gets,” he said.

On Tuesday, 10 On Your Side was at the scene when Alston’s loved ones found out he was dead. You could see two women almost falling to the ground in grief.

We were also there when Alston’s family came to pick up his yellow Ford Mustang.

A man driving away the car referred to Alston as his big brother.

“That was my big brother,” he said.

We asked whether he could tell us why it happened? Another family member or friend said, “We don’t know anything else.”

Alston’s family had no comment on Friday, but we found that yellow Mustang outside the townhouse where Alston lived.

James Thorogood added that he feels terrible about the family’s loss.

“I’m really sorry for the other family. I really hope and pray my son is not the cause,” James Thorogood said.

During the call, the son told his father he could be back in a Virginia Beach court next week.

Law enforcement has said Jamel Thorogood is awaiting extradition to Virginia Beach. He’s being held by the Granville County Sheriff’s Department.