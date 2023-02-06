VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — New details reveal what led up to a shooting that left a man dead in Virginia Beach early January.

The shooting on Stonecypher Court in the early hours of January 13 took the life of 23-year-old Miekko Faxon.

In court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side, officers arrived at the scene around 3:30 a.m. and found the shooting victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, lying in the side yard.

The front bedroom window of the residence was shattered, and a rock was found inside the home.

The man accused of shooting the victim told police he believed Faxon was breaking into his home when his window was shattered by the rock.

The man told police he recognized Faxxon to be “a felon that just got out of jail” which made him fearful of him.

The man admitted to shooting the victim with a shotgun that he had inside his home. The man left the shotgun inside when he came outside to meet with the officers.

