VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man went to the hospital Monday night to be treated for a gunshot wound, after police say he accidentally shot himself in the thigh.

According to Virginia Beach Police, officers were called to the Thalia Landing Apartments on Shortleaf Court shortly after 7 p.m. and located the victim suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation revealed the victim arrived home to find his home being burglarized. He accidentally discharged his firearm, shooting himself.

Virginia Beach Police confirmed to WAVY that the victim’s home was burglarized and there has been no arrest in the case.

The case remains under investigation.