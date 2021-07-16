Major cornhole tournament in Virginia Beach this weekend

Regionally throughout the US, cornhole is also called bean bag toss, bags, sack toss and other similar nicknames.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A major cornhole tournament is set to happen this weekend in Virginia Beach.

The “BEAST of The BEACH Summer Corn Hole Throw Down” will be held July 17-18 at the Virginia Beach Field House, 2020 Landstown Centre Way. It’s produced by the Hampton Roads Sports Commission.

There’s a $17,000 guaranteed payout, a top prize of $4,500 and a host of nationally ranked players.

All ages and skill levels are welcome. The tournament will be in two divisions: competitive and tailgating doubles play (bring your own partner).

There will also be food, beer, live music, a 50/50 raffle and vendor stations. Those who attend can also get tips from some of the nation’s players during two meet-and-greet sessions on Saturday, July 18.

The competitive division’s top prize is $4,500 will start on Saturday with rounder’s play guaranteeing each team six games.

Pre-registration fees are $110 per team for the competitive division and $125 on the day of.

Here are details on competitive division payouts (July 17 & 18):

1st Place – $4,500

2nd Place – $2500

3rd Place – $1500

4th Place – $1250

5th Place – $750

5th Place – $750

7th Place – $500

7th Place – $500

9th Place – $300

9th Place – $300

9th Place – $300

9th Place – $300

