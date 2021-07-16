Major cornhole tournament in Virginia Beach this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A major cornhole tournament is set to happen this weekend in Virginia Beach.
The “BEAST of The BEACH Summer Corn Hole Throw Down” will be held July 17-18 at the Virginia Beach Field House, 2020 Landstown Centre Way. It’s produced by the Hampton Roads Sports Commission.
There’s a $17,000 guaranteed payout, a top prize of $4,500 and a host of nationally ranked players.
All ages and skill levels are welcome. The tournament will be in two divisions: competitive and tailgating doubles play (bring your own partner).
There will also be food, beer, live music, a 50/50 raffle and vendor stations. Those who attend can also get tips from some of the nation’s players during two meet-and-greet sessions on Saturday, July 18.
The competitive division’s top prize is $4,500 will start on Saturday with rounder’s play guaranteeing each team six games.
Click here for more information on the tournament.
Pre-registration fees are $110 per team for the competitive division and $125 on the day of.
Here are details on competitive division payouts (July 17 & 18):
- 1st Place – $4,500
- 2nd Place – $2500
- 3rd Place – $1500
- 4th Place – $1250
- 5th Place – $750
- 5th Place – $750
- 7th Place – $500
- 7th Place – $500
- 9th Place – $300
- 9th Place – $300
- 9th Place – $300
- 9th Place – $300
