Maintenance work extended on Pungo Ferry Bridge in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials in Virginia Beach announced on Thursday afternoon that there is an update to the traffic flow on the Pungo Ferry Bridge.

Officials have been doing maintenance work on the bridge since March, but have reached the point where several closures are no longer necessary.

According to the Virginia Beach Public Works Department, full bridge closures have ended and none are currently planned. The majority of work is now being finished at night.

Drivers can still expect occasional short-term single lane closures when necessary.

The project is now expected to be finished in late August, rather than June like originally announced.