‘Magnificent Seven’: Hampton Roads friends to split record-setting $1M lottery jackpot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A group of 7 friends in Hampton Roads are now the lucky winners of the “Cash 5” game’s largest prize yet in Virginia Lottery history.

This was the first time the jackpot has hit the million-dollar mark since the game launched in October 2020.

Virginia Lottery says the winning Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket, which is worth a record $1,008,842, was bought at the Food Lion in the Great Neck Village Shopping Center on North Great Neck Road for the Jan. 20 drawing.

The winning numbers were 5-14-24-27-41. The numbers on the ticket were selected at random using the “Easy Pick” system.

Chesapeake resident Ryan Nguyen told lottery officials he and his friends often pool their money to play the game.

On the night of the drawing, word quickly got around that they had hit the jackpot.

“There was no sleeping that night,” said Nguyen.

The other members of the group are from Virginia Beach: Duc Nguyen, Doan Tran, Tien Ho, Trinh Tran, Hong Ho and Thi Nguyen.