VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The company that manages Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach is investing $25 million through 2025 to help minority businesses owners open stores in its malls.

Brookfield Properties is accepting applications through April 29 for help with:

One-on-one business planning and guidance

Networking opportunities and resources

Funding dedicated to store construction expenses

A tailored, four-week retail workshop led by industry experts

Applications close on April 29 and selections will be made by May 13.

The retail workshop starts in June.

Read more about the program and sign up here.