‘Lynnhaven Lucy’: Elusive, Virginia Beach pup finally captured after 2 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Has Lucy finally settled down?

According to the Virginia Beach Animal Control, she has.

The now infamous pup who has eluded countless, failed attempts in being caught is finally in the custody of animal control.

Lucy first made headlines, and paused traffic, more than a year ago when Virginia Beach residents insisted, against city officials, on feeding the pup in the busy roadways of Lynnhaven Parkway and Sabre Street.

From treats, toys, and kindness from Virginia Beach Animal Control officers, Lucy resisted all attempts of being caught in favor of the feasts passersby tossed at her.

Officials then stated that although they understood the good intentions of the residents, it prevented animal control officers from catching the dog and helping her.

PREVIOUS: ‘Do not feed the dog:’ VB officials urging residents to refrain from feeding elusive pup

A Christmas miracle? Perhaps.

Over the weekend, Virginia Beach Animal Control applauded the actions of one resident in finally catching Lucy.

Citizen Regina Quinn went on social media and posted the moment Lucy finally let her guard down “in the wee hours of the morning” on Sunday.

Quinn stated that she had been on a mission to catch “Lynnhaven Lucy” for more than three months, visiting her nightly with her own dog, Brody.

“We made the connection we were striving for for so long. A physical connection that was built off of a day-after-day, and night-after-night of consistent routine of becoming familiar with me in her atmosphere,” said Quinn.

“With the knowledge that all other attempts failed to capture her for 2 years, having being fed on a regular basis from so many different people and passersby, it was hard to use food as a motivation.”

Lucy was previously adopted in 2018 by a Virginia Beach resident and within days of being brought to her new home, animal control officers said she escaped.

“Due to the short amount of time she was with the new adopter, the dog did not form any bond with her new family that would assist in catching her.”

It’s safe to say Lucy had quite the Thanksgiving dinner after animal control reported the pup as “overweight” following a routine check-up after her capture.



Overall, a shelter veterinarian said Lucy is in good health.

Officials say Lucy is not quite yet ready for adoption. She will stay at the shelter to help her transition from being on the streets to a dog who is not fearful and would not want to run away again.