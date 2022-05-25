VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Lynnhaven Dive Center in Virginia Beach broke ground for its new state-of-the-art dive and swim training facility.

The groundbreaking was held Wednesday afternoon. The new 9,000 square foot aquatic center will be built behind the existing Lynnhaven Dive Center which is located at 2204 Poplar Point Road.



The new facility will feature one of the deepest private diving pools with a depth of fifteen feet and an area separated for swim school instructions. Additionally, the facility will also host new classrooms, a technical gear repair center, and a rental gear locker.



Visitors and parents will be able to sit in a glass lobby area to watch their children take swim lessons.

Officials say the expansion has been a “five-year strategic goal” to help the local community and the need for swim programs and technical scuba diving training in the area.



The new building will be called Big Mike’s Aquatic Center in memory of Mike Hillier who passed away in 2021 after an 18-year battle with cancer. Hillier shared his passion for diving and the water with everyone he knew and served the community for more than 45 years.