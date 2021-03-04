Luria to host 3rd annual Congressional Art Competition

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria announced Thursday that her office will host its third annual Congressional Art Competition in Virginia’s Second Congressional District.

The competition is an annual non-partisan competition for high school students. Participants have the chance to have their work hung in the Capitol.

“It is always an honor to showcase the talent of local students, and I am looking forward to hosting the Congressional Art Competition for the third time,” said Luria. “Over the past two years, I have been wholeheartedly impressed and inspired by the outstanding submissions. I hope competitions and initiatives like these will inspire future generations to explore their artistic passions.”

Since 1982 the competition has encouraged students to participate and showcase the importance of art in culture, history, and society.



Between now and April 23, students from Virginia’s Second Congressional District can submit artwork for the competition.

A panel of three judges representing the Eastern Shore, the Peninsula, and the Southside will choose the winners.

The winning submission will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year, and regional winners’ artwork will be displayed in Congresswoman Luria’s district offices.

For more information, click here.