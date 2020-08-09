Luria supports resolution to reaffirm commitment to Civil Rights Act

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – On Sunday, Congresswoman Elaine Luria announced that she will be supporting H.Res. 694 Recognizing the importance of the Civil Rights Act of 1866 and the laws derived therefrom.

The resolution comes after the months of protesting for racial justice across America.



“The Civil Rights Act of 1866 became the nation’s first civil rights law to ensure that all people are treated equally under the law. It is more important than ever that we recommit to upholding the values within this historic legislation during this time of social unrest,” said Luria. “I am proud to support this resolution to recognize and honor the importance of continuing to work to achieve true equality.”



Luria is an advocate of advancing the racial justice platform.

Recently, she voted for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would ensure fairer and more just practices being used by the police and works to protect the Black community from unwarranted harassment by law enforcement.

Luria also supported a resolution to recognize Juneteenth, a day to celebrate Black achievement and freedom, as a national holiday.

