Rep. Luria questions delay in VB schools’ notice about elevated lead levels in drinking water

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria has released a statement publicly inquiring about the presence of lead in drinking water at Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

Her concerns are specifically about the division’s delay in alerting the public and its distribution of information “that may have created a false sense of safety,” according to a news release from the congresswoman.

On Tuesday, WAVY.com reported there was a weeks-long delay between initial testing results indicating elevated lead levels in mid-September and notification of the public Nov. 6. The information was based on documents procured under a Freedom of Information Act request.

In the news release Wednesday, the 2nd Congressional District representative asked Virginia Beach school officials whether they would be willing to provide voluntary blood testing for all children, faculty and staff at the affected schools.

Rep. Luria also asked officials to commit to notifying those affected by the elevated lead levels and the public within 24 hours of any new finding. She asked officials to provide public access to raw data from the lead testing by Dec. 13 so independent testing can be done to verify the accuracy of the results.

She requested a written response from officials by Dec. 6.

“The VBCPS website states that the delay in notification was due to the need to secure the impacted sites and develop a communications strategy. Unfortunately, it fails to explain why the sites could not have been secured after a public announcement,” Luria wrote in the letter. “I am troubled that developing a communications strategy was prioritized over providing parents vital information related to the health of their children.”

Rep. Luria added she was concerned that information on the Virginia Beach City Public Schools website may be misleading about the lead levels. The website states the results were below the “actionable” level of 15 parts per billion (ppb) that poses a risk to children, while a 2016 report from the American Academy of Pediatrics says water fountains in schools should have lead levels below 1 ppb.

Elevated lead levels in 27 Virginia Beach schools were first announced Nov. 6.

The notice was sent to families from the superintendent. In the notice, the school division told parents the water testing was done in response to a change in Virginia law in 2017 that required schools to test drinking water.

The law prioritizes schools built in or before 1986.

The letter was sent to Superintendent Aaron Spencer, School Board Chair Beverly M. Anderson, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, and Virginia Beach Acting City Manager Tom Leahy.