Luria joins effort to get answers on USPS operational changes ‘negatively impacting’ service

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria announced last week that she has joined 85 bipartisan cosigners in sending a letter regarding U.S. Postal Service operational changes that are “negatively impacting” service and causing delivery delays.

The delays are occurring across Coastal Virginia and across the nation. The letter will be sent to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy addressing issues including the removal of overtime, carrier restrictions, and cost-reducing transportation changes.

“We must fully fund and support the U.S. Postal Service, as many Americans rely on postal service to receive medications, important documents, and valuable goods,” said Luria.

“Eliminating overtime and allowing postal workers to not follow the high standards set by the USPS for years will hurt rural families, small businesses, and seniors. I am ready to work with USPS and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure speedy, accurate, and reliable postal service for all Coastal Virginians.”

The letter also mentions the July 17 announcement in which the Postal Service launched the Expedited to Street/Afternoon Sortation (ESAS) initiative that reduced “morning office time” as well as implementing afternoon mail sorting times. Efforts that may “further delay mail delivery times, a concern shared by stakeholders.”

Luria remains an advocate for the postal service and recently joined her Democratic colleagues in Virginia’s Congressional Delegation in urging House and Senate Leadership to provide the funding necessary to maintain postal service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full letter can be read here.

