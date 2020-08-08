Luria supports NOPAIN Act for non-opioid pain treatments

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria announced on Saturday that she is supporting the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation (NOPAIN) Act.

The act (H.R. 5172) would address the opioid epidemic by allowing patients and providers to use alternative treatments as non-opioid pain management therapies and provide separate Medicare reimbursements.

“In 2018, an average of three Virginians died of an opioid overdose daily, which is why I support the NOPAIN Act to encourage providers to prescribe non-opioid treatment to limit the possibility of addiction,” said Luria.

“By giving doctors and patients an alternate pain medication option with separate Medicare reimbursements, we could stop countless Americans from getting addicted for opioids.”

Currently, the law states that hospitals receive the same payment from Medicare regardless of whether a physician prescribes an opioid or a non-opioid. As a result, hospitals rely on opioids, which are typically dispensed by a pharmacy after discharge at little or no cost to the hospital.

The NOPAIN Act would incentivize providers and patients to use non-opioid therapies.

Latest News