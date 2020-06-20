Luria cosponsors bill to expand healthcare access

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Luria announced she is cosponsoring a bill that will expand telehealth services under Medicare policies.

The bill will help increase access to healthcare and is called the Creating Opportunities Now for Necessary and Effective Care Technologies (CONNECT) for Health Act (H.R. 4932).

“During these uncertain times, it is more important than ever that Americans have access to medical treatment, including the option of utilizing telehealth services,” said Luria. “As we continue trying to limit the spread of coronavirus, Medicare policies must be flexible allow our seniors to better practice social distancing by utilizing telehealth services.”

Specifically, the bill will:

Empower the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to waive certain restrictions on telehealth access, such as geographic restrictions;

Remove burdensome restrictions on mental health and emergency medical services to facilitate telehealth in these areas; and

Permit the CMS to waive coverage restrictions during national emergencies.

