Loved ones of Virginia Beach hit-and-run victim looking for answers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After 40-year-old motorcyclist Philip Pereira died in a crash last week, his loved ones are left with burning questions. Questions like, “What if the driver that hit him stayed on the scene? What if the call for help had gone out sooner?”

Pereira’s friends have accepted those “what ifs” might stay unanswered, but there’s one mystery they won’t stop working to uncover: Who hit and killed Philip Pereira?

In a vigil held on Wednesday night, family and friends of Pereira gathered to remember his larger-than-life personality. Elijah Deandrade says his uncle had been in a motorcycle accident previously but enjoyed riding so much that he was back on the road within weeks.

Deandrade got emotional thinking about how last Friday night may have gone differently had the driver stopped and done the right thing.

“Everyone around here has a family. Just ’cause it’s someone else that you don’t know on a motorcycle, doesn’t mean they don’t have a family or friends or people that care for them,” he said.

According to Virginia Beach police, Pereira was traveling eastbound on Ferrell Parkway around 10:39 p.m. on Friday. As he approached the Indian River Road intersection, investigators say the driver of a dark blue Toyota Tundra went to make a left turn onto Ferrell Parkway, hitting Pereira.

Medics say he died before they could take him to the hospital.

By the time police arrived on scene, they say the driver of the truck had taken off, but not without leaving behind some clues.

Virginia Beach Crime Solvers say camera footage shows the suspect vehicle is a blue, 2007 to 2009 Toyota Tundra four-door pickup truck with fog lights. They believe the rear bumper is missing some plastic pieces and the back taillight is also damaged.

The last known location of the vehicle was westbound approaching the I-64 overpass, per Virginia Beach Crime Solvers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

