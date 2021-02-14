‘Love lock’ installation displayed at Town Center in Virginia Beach in time for Valentine’s Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Running out of ideas to spend Valentine’s Day? Town Center in Virginia Beach has a couple of options for you.

Town Center has erected outdoor displays including a LOVE lock installations for couples to “lock in their love” forever. Bring a lock, or purchase one in the plaza.

Love locks will be available for purchase ($5+) in the lower plaza from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 12 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday – Sunday from February 5 through February 21.

You can also troll over to Cupids’ Crossing, a kissing bridge, nestled in front of the fountain, and steal a kiss from that special someone.

For more Valentine’s day ideas at Town Center, click here.

