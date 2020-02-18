Lost and found: Two sentimental items found in VB vacation rental homes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A real estate agency is trying to find the owners of two sentimental items left behind in Virginia Beach vacation homes.

The items are a photo and a bracelet.

They were found in different vacation homes at different times near Croatan Beach, and both have someone’s memory tied to them.

It’s not unusual for items to get left behind on vacation.

Jennifer Martin is all too familiar — she helps manage vacation rentals for Atkinson Realty.

“One person alone left behind like 20 different swimsuits,” she said.

Martin said most lost items are claimed, but there are two things that are still waiting to make it back home.

The first: an old photo of a young woman, and the most recent find from the summer. An agent saw it laying on the counter after the last guest checked out.

“We checked with the guest to see if it was theirs. They told us no, it was there when they arrived. So then we checked with the guest for the previous week and it wasn’t theirs,” Martin said.

The agency asked the owner of the rental property, but the photo wasn’t theirs either.

On the back are two clues: a handwritten note that says “Susan Parsons, probably about 18 years,” and an address: 120 Main St, in Gloucester, Massachusetts.

Google searches didn’t turn up much.

“Obviously if you brought it on vacation with you, it means something,” Martin said.

Martin said the same thought crossed her mind when another item was found two years ago.

“It’s a memorial bracelet for a Marine that was killed in operation Iraqi freedom,” she said.

Cpl. Kyle J Grimes’ name and the date of his death are engraved on the bracelet.

The agency doesn’t know which vacation home it was found in, making it even harder to track down the owner.

Martin said this bracelet feels personal. Her father is a retired U.S. Navy veteran who lost friends in action.

“We know firsthand what it means to lose people close to us and I can only imagine if I had something like that and lost it, I would be devastated,” she said.

Martin hopes the power of social media can send the mysterious photo and the treasured bracelet back to their rightful owners.

“Check the drawers and everything like that when you leave your vacation because you never know what you’re leaving behind,” Martin said.

If you think you can help track down these owners, contact Atkinson Realty at 757-425-2500.

