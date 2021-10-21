Longtime Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant passes away

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that Lieutenant Nicole Bendily unexpectedly passes away earlier this week at her house.

“We are heartbroken at the sudden loss of Lt. Bendily, who was an incredible deputy sheriff who made many lasting contributions to the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office and the city of Virginia Beach,” said Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle. “She will be greatly missed and always remembered for the impact that she had. We are doing everything we can to support her family during this difficult time.”

Lt. Bendily joined the VBSO on July 1, 2002 and served in a variety of roles during her 19 years with the force. She most recently was assigned to the Medical Division, but previously served in Correctional Operations, Intake/Release, Classification and the Professional Standards Office.

She was also taught ethics and other topics to Basic Academy recruits as a Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services-certified General Instructor.

During her career, she also worked to form the Criminal Intelligence Unit and investigated and successfully prosecuted the first Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) case in Virginia Beach.

Lt. Bendily was also an active volunteer for Special Olympics Virginia and other causes.