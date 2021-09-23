Longtime Virginia Beach Councilwoman Rosemary Wilson named city’s new vice mayor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Longtime Councilwoman Rosemary Wilson has been appointed Virginia Beach’s next vice mayor.

Wilson, an at-large councilmember, is an Old Dominion graduate who’s been on council since 2000. She takes over as vice mayor after Jim Wood resigned at the beginning of the month. Wood took a job with a large international company that requires extensive travel.

Wilson got six votes, from herself, Councilman Michael Berlucchi, Mayor Bobby Dyer, Councilwoman Barbara Henley, Councilman Rocky Holcomb and Councilman Louis Jones.

Councilman Aaron Rouse received three votes, from himself, Councilman John Moss and Councilman Guy Tower.

Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten voted for herself.

Wilson becomes Virginia Beach’s fourth woman to serve as vice mayor. Henley was elected as the first in 1982.

Rouse was upset with the vote, and said the city missed an opportunity to say they value diversity.

“When we speak about diversity and inclusion. I just so happen to be African American.”

Following the vote @AaronRouseVaBch launched into a speech saying the council missed an opportunity to say @CityofVaBeach value diversity. “When we speak about diversity and inclusion. I just so happen to be African American.” @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/76jqPaYnGN — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) September 23, 2021

Pharrell Williams indicated that he wanted Rouse to be selected in a tweet Thursday.

Don’t y’all think @AaronRouseVaBch should be appointed vice mayor, wouldn’t that beautifully shake things up a beautiful way?@PUSHA_T @CityofVaBeach — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) September 23, 2021

The city council also needs to fill a vacant seat for the Lynnhaven District. There’s now a shortlist of six candidates.