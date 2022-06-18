VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A longtime member of the Virginia Beach City Council has died, sources tell 10 On Your Side.

Councilman Louis Jones was out campaigning on Saturday when he went into cardiac arrest and died, Brett Hall is reporting. He was running for his 9th term on City Council.

He was 86-years-old.

Jones has represented the Bayside District on the City Council for nearly four decades, according to his online bio. During his time in politics, he has also served as Virginia Beach Mayor from May 1, 2018 to November 20, 2018 and July 1, 1982 to June 30, 1984.

He also served as Vice Mayor from November 1, 2001 to April 30, 2018.

“Loius Jones did so much,” Virginia Beach Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson told 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox. “We have lost an icon for Virginia Beach. He was instrumental in bringing water from Lake Gaston. His loss can not be measured.”

Jones was also the City Council liaison to the Atlantic Park Community Development Authority, Audit Committee, Bayfront Advisory Commission, Development Authority, Hampton Roads Planning District Commission, Lake Gaston Water Task Force, Military Economic Development Advisory Committee, Minority Business Council and Stormwater Appeals Board.

In addition to his work with the city, Jones is also the longtime owner of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home.

He holds an undergraduate degree from the College of William & Mary and is a graduate of the Echols College of Mortuary Science.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.