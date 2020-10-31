Long lines wrap around Virginia Beach buildings on the last day for early in-person voting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A long line of people waited to cast their vote on the last day of early, in-person voting in Virginia Beach. The line wrapped around the entire Fairfield Shopping Center.



“I saw how long the line was earlier. It wrapped all the way around to the back of the buildings by the dumpsters,” said voter Michael Bing.

The long wait didn’t stop Michael from getting in line.



‘I went drove home, locked up the dogs went and got myself breakfast and coffee, and got myself ready for work, and now I’m waiting. I’m not discouraged by it,” he said.

First time voter Malik Tompkins says his family waited four hours to vote today.



“It was a good experience, last time I couldn’t vote, I was 15,” said Tompkins.

Those 65 or older or anyone who has a physical disability were allowed to drive up and vote curbside. First-time voter Shaun Fitts says he and his grandmother waited about an hour and a half in the curbside voting line. It wasn’t just his first-time voting, but his 18th birthday too.



“It was good it felt like it was my responsibility as a citizen of the united states of America to vote,” said Fitts.

Keep in mind your mail-in ballot can still be dropped off, or mailed in until Tuesday, November 3.

