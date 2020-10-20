Long lines, but satellite voting locations help VB residents cast early votes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The second day of voting early at satellite locations in Virginia Beach proved to be busy but not unmanageable.

10 On Your Side visited Seatack Recreation Center Tuesday, where the line wrapped around the corner of the building.

There are four satellite polling places that will be open until Saturday Oct. 31.

The lines weren’t that bad at Seatack. Along with the treasurer’s office in Kempsville, as well as the Bayside and Greatneck recreation centers, these satellite centers give voters more opportunities to cast their ballots early.

The Seatack Recreation Center is the smallest of the four, but when doors opened Tuesday at 9 a.m., at least nine people had been in line waiting for an hour.

However, down at the Virginia Beach Voter Registrar’s office — where early voting has been going on since Sept. 18 — 10 On Your Side was told the lines were not as long as usual.

Those who are older than 65 or disabled can just drive up and vote in the car at the satellite locations.

Virginia Beach Resident Jack Drescher says the setup is perfect.

“I am very pleased that the city and the state have decided to open things up much more expand so we can vote before Nov. 3,” he said.

The voter registrar says the only real issue on day one of satellite voting was crowd control in the parking lots.

Early voting in Virginia Beach at The Seatack Community Recreation Center. What voters are saying tonight at 5 and 6. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/B8L3gFZNHm — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) October 20, 2020

Kim Swaney lives nearby. She checked it out and picked just the right time to vote.

“Yesterday, I rode by and I was not interested. It was very long lines,” she said.

Inside the portable voting area, it was orderly Tuesday. Computers checked to make sure whoever was coming in has not already voted. If there was a record of an absentee ballot being sent, and it had not been returned or is not surrendered on-site, the voter casts a provisional ballot.

Danielle Profitt said she is excited to vote this time.

“I think people are waiting for a change and they are tired of not seeing it implemented. So this is a way we can let our government know what we care about we are waiting for them to fix what is going on,” Profitt said.

10 On Your Side found Patricia Lawes patiently waiting to do something she’s never done before: vote. Lawes calls it a “special election.”

Vietnam ceteran Horner Baker says he’s voted since 21. He even works the polls.

“It is my duty, it’s my job. It’s our job. I’m proud to do it,” Baker said.

Baker is firmly with President Donald Trump and is proud of it.

“As long as trump’s in charge, it’s good. Donald Trump — he’s an American. He loves America. He’s done everything he’s said he’s gonna do,” Baker said.

Profitt says people should make sure their vote counts.

“I came out to vote to make sure that my voice is heard. I know my vote counts and I want everyone else to know that it counts” Profitt said.

Donna Gratton supports former Vice President Biden because she liked his two terms as vice president under President Barack Obama.

“I am really here to make sure that the democratic party can take back the seats that need to be taken back and there is something whacked out here,” Gratton said.

There are about 323,000 registered voters in Virginia Beach, according to election officials. Half to 60% — about 162,000 voters will have cast a vote by Election Day in Virginia Beach.

Latest Posts: