Locals support Small Business Saturday in the ViBe District

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Jill Beard is the owner of Living in Glass Houses where she creates these pieces of art out of fused glass. For her, the Small Business Saturday event, held in the Vibe district, was important.



“Being able to come out here today and get with people it’s like a vacation to be out and be with people,” said Beard.

She says because of COVID-19, many of the festivals she would normally go to were canceled.



“Shopping local is so important right now. It keeps the money in the community, it’s helping your small businesses keep going,” she said.



Because of COVID-19, the event looked a little different. Businesses were spread out throughout the vibe district at 6 different pop-up locations.



Ryann Staab with capstone mushroom grows mushrooms indoors.

“I grow mainly oyster mushrooms, shitake mushrooms, king trumpets and lion’s mane mushrooms,” said Staab.

He says he was happy to see the turnout today and how many people are doing their best to support small businesses.