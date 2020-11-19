Locally-based organization Operation Blessing responds to hurricane relief efforts nationwide via international offices

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – With a busy hurricane season and two major hurricanes striking Central America so far this month, locally-based organization Operation Blessing is responding with disaster relief efforts in Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, and Mexico.

“Hurricanes Eta and Iota have turned Central America into a disaster zone of unprecedented proportions,” said Diego Traverso, director of International Disaster Relief from Operation Blessing Mexico, who is coordinating these efforts.

“The human and physical toll to the infrastructure of these countries has been record-setting in every way. Operation Blessing is working in partnership with local authorities in each country to provide critical disaster relief supplies to potentially tens of thousands of people in need.”





(Courtesy: Operation Blessing)

The international humanitarian organization has offices in each of those countries and is delivering large quantities of emergency supplies to hard hit shelters and communities.

Food packages, bedding, including blankets and mats, hygiene kits, as well as tools and supplies including water filters and chlorinators for clean water and supplies for cleanup are all being delivered as part of the relief efforts.





(Courtesy: Operation Blessing)

A statement released said that the areas being targeted for aid include the towns around the city of Berriozabal in Mexico, the Sula Valley of Honduras, six departments in Guatemala (Petén, Izabal, Zacapa, Chiquimula, Quiché and Alta Verapaz), and the towns of Coto Brus, Corredores and Parrita near the city of Puntarenas in Costa Rica.



(Courtesy: Operation Blessing)

To donate to the relief efforts, click here.

Latest News