Local wedding venue adjusts to new gathering mandate

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam announced new restrictions for the Commonwealth Friday after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The new restrictions will take effect throughout the state overnight from Sunday, Nov. 15, into Monday, Nov. 16. They include new rules on when restaurants have to stop selling alcohol and when they have to close, it also puts a new limit on large gatherings.

More than anything, venues like the Gala 417 in Virginia Beach want to keep everyone safe — but that becomes difficult when they are in the business of planning large gatherings.

Beginning Sunday at midnight, the new mandate of no more than 25 people in a gathering goes into effect.

That number is down from the previous mandate of 250 people in outdoor and indoor settings. This does not impact restaurant capacity, only parties.

“We are on our feet and we are trying to make quick decisions,” said Amberly Ferguson, owner of Gala 417.

Businesses like the Gala 417 rely on people booking large parties.

“We were up until 1 a.m. on the phone with brides last night trying to make sure we talk to each individual bride and find out exactly how she wants to handle it,” explained Ferguson.

As the owner of the venue, she says last-minute changes like this can be stressful for her business.

“Going from 50 [guests] was doable. We were able to do 50. The brides are pretty happy with 50 — it was an intimate romantic setting. Going down to 25 is, I don’t want to say ‘impossible’ because we are making it happen, but it’s hard,” she said.

Ferguson says there are some who will cancel altogether but she is making quick adjustments for the brides and so that her staff can have a job.

“We are very concerned about our staff, that’s why we are coming up with a ‘mini wedding scenario’ so that our staff can have an opportunity to come to work. Especially coming into Christmas time, we really want to do anything we can,” she said.

Ferguson says when she opened her business near the end of last year, she never thought she’d have to navigate through so many changes.

“It’s tough and it’s really disheartening sometimes, especially when things don’t always make perfect sense depending on where you stand. It’s tough and we just want to make sure we are doing everything on our end so that everyone is safe,” she said.

The new mandate also includes an expansion on the mask mandate calling for everyone 5 years and older to wear masks.

The sale, consumption, or possession of alcohol after 10 p.m. at restaurants is prohibited and any essential retail business that does not adhere to statewide guidelines can now be punished with a class one misdemeanor.



The full Execute Order, including the sixth amendment, can be read by clicking below.

