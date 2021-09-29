Local walk for ALS awareness takes on new name, but goal remains the same

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — $20 million: that’s how much Virginia Gentlemen Foundation’s Andrew Yancey says their organization has raised over the years in the fight against ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The group spearheaded the efforts through their annual event “JT’s Walk.”

Although their inspiration for JT’s Walk, Josh Thompson, died last October after a 13-year fight, the group is continuing to carry the torch. This year, they’ve teamed up with the DC/MD/VA chapter of the ALS Association to create “The Walk To Defeat ALS.”

The walk starts and ends on 31st Street at the Virginia Beach boardwalk.

Participants will walk to Grommet Island on 1st Street, one of the many projects funded by JT’s Walk, before turning around.

The City of Virginia Beach says JT’s Grommet Island Beach Park, a 100% wheelchair-accessible Oceanfront park, is the first of its kind in the United States.

If you'd like to participate in Sunday's event, you can register the day of

Walk To Defeat ALS Tidewater (formally JT Walk)

Sunday, October, 3rd at Neptune’s Park and the Boardwalk at 31st Street in Virginia Beach.

Register today at JTWalk.org or call (757) 368-1944

