Local Virginia ABC store employee tests positive for COVID-19

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:
virginia abc generic abc store alcohol sale_548529

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A sales associate at a Virginia Beach ABC store has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Virginia ABC officials say the person is an employee of a store located at 3333 Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to a news release.

The employee last worked on March 14 and didn’t return to work after they began to feel sick.

The employee notified Virginia ABC management Thursday about the positive diagnosis. They are in isolation as recommended by health officials, the release said.

Virginia ABC will continue to work with the employees at that store and follow guidance from the state health department on what precautions they need to take.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

“We are sharing regular updates with all of our employees and encouraging them to follow Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for personal health and safety,” said Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “We are constantly monitoring developments related to the coronavirus and adhering to all CDC guidelines, as well as federal, state and local directives. The health and safety of our employees and customers is our top priority.”

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories