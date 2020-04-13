Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 7pm on FOX 43

Local violinist strikes the right chord for seniors amid outbreak

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Residents at Beth Sholom Village in Virginia Beach are well aware of what’s happening with the coronavirus.  They know they are at most at-risk.  

That’s why staff at Beth Sholom Village in Virginia Beach wanted to do something to take their minds off what’s going on.  

Mary Dorss has spent her life with a violin in her hands.

“I’ve been playing for many years,” Dorss said.  “I started when I was 4.”

Now all grown up, she routinely plays for seniors. Last week, Dorss gave about a dozen residents an outdoor concert.  Staff members were wearing masks and the residents were spaced out.

“It really brings joy and happiness to people,” Dorss added.

Though this the first time she’s been in front of an audience where they can’t see her face.

“It’s different, but I kind of forgot it is there,” Dorss laughed through her protective mask.

Staff at Beth Sholom and Dorss got together to provide a distraction.

“It has been pretty surreal,” Josh Bennett with Beth Sholom Village said. “We’ve been trying to keep it as normal as possible for our residents without changing too much in their daily routine, but it’s been pretty difficult.”

The coronavirus has been anything but comforting for seniors.  

“It’s scary just turning on the tv and watching the news,” resident Vivian Forman added. “I think a lot of us are doing a lot of that because we can’t do other activities.”

Residents are confined to the facility and away from families.

“I think a lot of anxieties are running high,” Bennett added.

That’s why it was extra-special when Dorss came to the facility to play for the residents and give them a distraction.

“All the recorded concerts or things that are on TV are wonderful, but at a certain point there is nothing like live music,” Dorss said. 

“It’s a lovely treat and it’s very wonderful that the home arranged for this for us,” Forman added.  “I think everybody who was here enjoyed it.”

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories