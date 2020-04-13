Local violinist strikes the right chord for seniors amid outbreak

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Residents at Beth Sholom Village in Virginia Beach are well aware of what’s happening with the coronavirus. They know they are at most at-risk.

That’s why staff at Beth Sholom Village in Virginia Beach wanted to do something to take their minds off what’s going on.

Mary Dorss has spent her life with a violin in her hands.

“I’ve been playing for many years,” Dorss said. “I started when I was 4.”

Now all grown up, she routinely plays for seniors. Last week, Dorss gave about a dozen residents an outdoor concert. Staff members were wearing masks and the residents were spaced out.

“It really brings joy and happiness to people,” Dorss added.

Though this the first time she’s been in front of an audience where they can’t see her face.

“It’s different, but I kind of forgot it is there,” Dorss laughed through her protective mask.

Staff at Beth Sholom and Dorss got together to provide a distraction.

“It has been pretty surreal,” Josh Bennett with Beth Sholom Village said. “We’ve been trying to keep it as normal as possible for our residents without changing too much in their daily routine, but it’s been pretty difficult.”

The coronavirus has been anything but comforting for seniors.

“It’s scary just turning on the tv and watching the news,” resident Vivian Forman added. “I think a lot of us are doing a lot of that because we can’t do other activities.”

Residents are confined to the facility and away from families.

“I think a lot of anxieties are running high,” Bennett added.

That’s why it was extra-special when Dorss came to the facility to play for the residents and give them a distraction.

“All the recorded concerts or things that are on TV are wonderful, but at a certain point there is nothing like live music,” Dorss said.

“It’s a lovely treat and it’s very wonderful that the home arranged for this for us,” Forman added. “I think everybody who was here enjoyed it.”

