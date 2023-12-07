VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There are reports of a mysterious respiratory disease in dogs across a central Virginia county, but as yet, cases have not been observed in Hampton Roads.

Officials in Prince George County said thousands of dogs in Central Virginia have come down with the unknown, highly contagious illness.

But a local vet told us she hasn’t seen any cases yet.

The mystery illness shows signs like other respiratory diseases in dogs.

“It causes symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, a fever, lethargy and loss of appetite,” said Virginia Beach SPCA medical director Dr. Ann Marie Woyma.

This mystery illness doesn’t show up on tests.

“When we test these dogs, they don’t test positive for any bacterial or virus that typically causes these diseases in dogs,” Woyma said. “We don’t know what is causing it and that is kind of the mystery piece of it.”

She said this illness was first identified in 2022.

“As more and more cases, it starts to connect the dots and recognize this is not a fluke,” Woyma said. “This is a disease that is out there and we need to figure out what that is.”

Researchers around the nation are trying to tackle this and find the link.

While what’s causing it is a mystery, Woyma said veterinarians know how to treat it.

“Most of these dogs respond very well to what we call supportive care—giving them fluid therapy,” Woyma said, (and) starting these guys on antibiotics and keeping a close eye on them. The thing that tends to frighten most people is we don’t know what we are dealing with.”

Woyma said there is a risk of secondary pneumonia, which is trickier, but that risk isn’t unlike any other respiratory illness.

Unfortunately, some dogs have died from this unknown disease.

“Some dogs have died from it, which is something that is really scary to people,” she said. “The thing we have to think about is there are dogs that unfortunately die of kennel cough and other respiratory diseases.”

Woyma said you can protect your furry friends.

“Keep your pet up to date on their vaccinations because there are a lot of other respiratory diseases we can protect against,” she said. “It’s just like people. If you happen to notice other dogs coughing or sneezing, try to keep your distance from them.”

She said if your dog shows any symptoms, see your vet.

“It’s really important to get them into a vet as soon as possible,” Woyma said.

While the holidays are coming up, she said it’s still safe to board your pet.

“I would not have any hesitation to board my animals at this time,” she said. “Make sure you are using a boarding facility that requires everyone to be up to date on vaccinations. Yes, there is a risk, but it’s not any riskier than last year.”