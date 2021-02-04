Local teacher’s union leader to retire: ‘I just can’t do it anymore… I’m out’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Education Association President Kelly Walker is calling it quits.

“This is my fifth year, and my last,” she said. “It’s been really hard. I’m so burned out. This has been one of the most horrible things to go through as a leader, and dealing with all this, and it has been really hard.”

It’s hard to get emails like this, she said: “How dare you make decisions for kids that are not yours.”

In her job, Walker represents about 1,800 school employees — mostly teachers. There are concerns about returning to the classroom during the pandemic, and that has created an array of enemies for Walker and the Virginia Beach Education Association.

“We are being blamed. That we are trying to keep our kids safe, and we are trying to keep our community safe … and our members, and ask the tough questions,” Walker said.

Here’s another email: “I think it’s absurd you are fighting to keep schools closed. You need to be sued! Obviously, you have no concern for the children.”

“We had threats, and we had to close our office,” Walker added.

Walker says police were not called, but threats were made and forced upgrades to be made to her office building security.

She said the threats didn’t suggest bodily harm, but they were “ones of tone and enough of them to make me concerned about the safety of our employees here at our office.”

This was also emailed: “Who in the world do you think you are supporting because it’s not the children.”

School board meetings were also tough for Walker.

“They were terrible. They were calling me out by name. Saying to me ‘Why would you say this when our kids need to be in school?’ They are still in school, but they are in school online,” she said.

The argument goes, however, that face-to-face learning is most effective.

Teacher flight does appear to be real: Walker claims from July to December, 90 teachers usually resign or retire. Today, that number is one-and-a-half times that at 225.

“A lot of good teachers said I’m out, I quit. It is hard to watch this in your profession. It’s hard to watch,” she said.

Walker said it was hard to read another email that suggested her concerns and the concerns of like-minded people are not legitimate: “Teachers ARE essential workers and should live up to the responsibility of the profession to return to the workplace just like I did.”

It is clear, the fallout from COVID-19 continues as an educator of 30 years calls it quits on July first.

“The pressure of all this, I just can’t do it anymore… I’m out,” Walker said.