VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach restaurant is supporting the relief efforts in Texas this month by donating a portion of its proceeds.

Jerrrk Time Caribbean Cuisine announced that from Saturday, Feb. 20, through the rest of the month, Mercy Chefs efforts in Texas as well as the Texas Nurses Association as Nurses will receive the funds.

“Virginia Beach is our home, but caring for others is where our heart is,” said Ann Marie Elliott, co-owner and a nurse of 10 years.