VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Three local residents are being honored at the upcoming Virginia Beach SPCA’s Wags and Whiskers Gala for helping homeless animals in the community.

Bill Campbell will be the recipient of the 2023 VBSPCA Lifesaver Award while Scott and Katie Taylor have been named the 2023 VBSPCA Compassion Award honorees.

Campbell and the Taylors will receive their awards at the VBSPCA Wags and Whiskers Gala, the VBSPCA’s largest annual fundraiser, on Saturday, April 29. This year’s theme is “Havana Nights” and the event will feature food, drinks, entertainment, and more at New Realm Brewing Co.

Tickets for the event are available HERE.

Campbell was chosen as this year’s Lifesaver Award honoree for his unique contributions to the VBSPCA, including serving as a member of the Board of Directors and providing financial support to the organization’s events. He is also a passionate ambassador for the VBSPCA’s mission, spreading awareness of the organization’s service offerings throughout the community.

Scott and Katie Taylor are being recognized as the 2023 Compassion Award recipients following more than a decade of service. While Scott’s decision to join the Board of Directors was the catalyst to their involvement with the VBSPCA, both Scott and Katie have sponsored, chaired, and volunteered at countless events over the years.