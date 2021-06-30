Local ‘remarkable woman’ to be inducted into Jewish American Hall of Fame

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local “remarkable woman” from Virginia Beach is slated to be the next inductee into the Jewish American Hall of Fame.

The Ed Snider Only in America Gallery/Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding Jewish Americans across the country.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pam Blais, a former ER nurse, launched The Pantry Box to deliver boxes of snacks (and, at one point, masks and meals as well) to local emergency departments. Blais also founded Care4Frontline to address the burnout, post-traumatic stress, and mental health issues in the health care community.

The “Only in America” gallery is part of the National Museum of American Jewish History (NMAJH) on Independence Mall in Philadelphia. The award recognizes the achievements and contributions of American Jews who share and exemplify the ideals of the stories explored in the Museum.

NMAJH officials asked citizens across the country to nominate their Hometown Heroes — everyday citizens who strive to make their communities a better place and made particularly impactful commitments during the pandemic. The public was then invited to vote for these inductees throughout the month of June.



Blais will be the first Hometown Hero inducted into the Only in America Gallery/Hall of Fame.