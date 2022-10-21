VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) — Howard Hanna is hosting a 2-mile charity walk on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The walk will take place at the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp, 3576 Piedmont Circle. The registration cost for one person is $50 and includes a T-shirt. For a family of six, the entry cost is $125, which includes four shirts.

Registration for the charity walk starts at 7:15 a.m., and the walk begins at 8 a.m.

Proceeds from the charity walk will benefit the Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund, which supports Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

Sponsorship packages are also available, at price points of $150, $300, and $500.

