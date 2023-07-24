VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s chaos on the streets of Israel as the far right government takes a leap toward a more religious and nationalist state. Rabbi Israel Zoberman, founder of Temple Lv Tikvah, in Virginia Beach is watching history, in the making, from his home city of Haifa, Israel.

“This is Israeli versus Israeli which is the worst threat to Israel’s survival,” said Rabbi Zoberman in a Facetime interview fron Haifa.

In scenes reminiscent of America’s civil rights struggle of the 1960s, Israeil police turned water cannons on citizens who protested a controversial judicial overhaul. Following a contentious vote, far right politicians weakened the system of check and balances.

“Its terrible; it divides the society and it leaves images that are hard to erase,” said Rabbi Zoberman. Protesters have been on the streets for months; Rabbi Zoberman even joined the resistance in Haifa

Regina Mobley: Rabbi Zoberman have you ever fathomed that you would hold the Israeli flag in protest of the government in your home country?

Rabbi Israel Zoberman: Never, never ever. The seas of young and old families walking together crying out in pain for love of the country out of fear that the Israel that we have known and loved so far would change.

And that change, says Zoberman, could lead to the fall of democracy as efforts are underway to roll back rights for women and freedom of speech. And what do neighboring middle east foes have to say about the chaos?

“They are probably smiling saying we don’t have to do anything; the Israelis are destroying each other,” said Rabbi Zoberman.

Israel’s largest labor union is calling for a strike and thousands of military reservists are threatening to resign. Rabbi Zoberman is due to return to the states in early August; he continues to pray the Israeli parliament will reach a compromise.