VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A PETA employee from Virginia Beach rescued a cat from the rubble in Turkey and brought him home.

According to a press release, PETA fieldworker Alex Cutshall was in Turkey to help rescue as many animals as possible following the devastating earthquake. Cutshall found the cat in a dilapidated building that PETA says was leaning just like the Tower of Pisa.

Photo Courtesy- PETA

Cutshal and the rest of the rescue team were able to get the cat, who they later named Pisa, into a carrier. They later found out that Pisa wasn’t microchipped and they had no way of locating his family.

The PETA team then got Pisa cleared to travel and Cutshell brought him to his new forever home.

“Pisa was so scared when we first found him, surrounded by crumbling buildings, his world in pieces, and with nothing to eat. There was no question he had to come home with me,” says Cutshall. “Today, our whole family is showing Pisa he’s safe and loved, and he’s enjoying life, from cuddling with the kids to playing with our two dogs and even bringing energy back to our elderly cat.”