Local orthodox synagogue hosting Chanukah celebration at Mt. Trashmore Sunday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local orthodox synagogue is hosting its annual Chanukah celebration.

Chabad of Tidewater will host the celebration at Mount Trashmore Sunday. The event includes the lighting of a giant Chanukah menorah at 4:30 p.m.

The event will feature gifts, crafts and entertainment for children, including mascots Dizzy the Dreidel and Judah Maccabee.



In addition, there will also be Chanukah music, Hasidic dancing, and traditional Chanukah treats such as donuts and chocolate gelt coins will be on hand.

The event is open to the public and COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.

For more information about Chanukah and a local schedule of events visit