Local organizations hosting virtual job fair to boost tourism, hospitality workforce in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local officials and organizations are teaming up to raise the number of workers in Virginia Beach and around the area.

The Virginia Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau (VBCVB) is partnering with local hotel and restaurant organizations to host a virtual job fair focused on filling in the Virginia Beach tourism industry.



The online hiring event is free for applicants and tourism industry businesses across the region.

The event is slated for Thursday, May 6, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Applicants can register HERE.

For exhibitors and businesses looking to hire, register HERE.

Officials are hoping the event will help boost the tourism scene in Virginia Beach before summer rolls in. Local businesses in the area have taken a huge hit not just in profits, but in the workforce, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.