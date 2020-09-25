Local organization raising thousands for metastatic breast cancer research

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A diagnosis of Metastatic Breast Cancer can be devastating, but one local organization is working hard to bring hope and change by funding new research, and you can help.

When Patrick Meier met his wife Neeta in Virginia Beach in 2011, he says they immediately knew they were meant to be. They loved to travel together, but they had no idea the adventure life had in store for them.

In 2016, Neeta was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. After a battle and remission, Neeta learned in 2019 her cancer returned in the form of metastatic breast cancer.

“It’s terminal. There’s no cure for it,” Patrick said.

Neeta and Patrick focused on an organization called Metavivor.

“Metavivor, they solely raise funds for metastatic breast cancer research. That’s it.”

Neeta was passionate about Metavivor’s mission. She traveled to Washington DC to speak about the need for funding and research. When she died in January at the age of 34, her family and friends created the nonprofit We Neeta Cure.

“This was kind of our way to honor her and keep her spirit alive and to help her continue to give and help others after her passing,” Patrick said.

We Neeta Cure wants to raise enough money to fund a yearly grant through Metavivor in Neeta’s name. The goal this year is to raise $50,000. Starting Friday, Sept. 25, you can step in and bid during a virtual auction that starts at 5 p.m.

“We’ve got items from signed sports memorabilia, we’ve got vacation homes on there, we’ve got, some people made homemade quilts to give us for it. We also have concert tickets for Jason Aldean,” Patrick said.

Patrick says they are already more than halfway to reaching their goal, but there’s nothing wrong with shattering a goal that could potentially save lives, right?

“The generosity of everyone in 2020 has been unreal. It has been a very hard year for everyone. So, to watch people give what little they could has been extremely humbling.”

To browse the auction items and/or to bid in the auction, click here.

If you would like to participate in, or learn more about, a virtual run in October called the “We Neeta Cure A Mile A Memory,” click here.

