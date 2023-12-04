VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Christmas tree sits in the corner of Zero’s Subs on the Oceanfront, filled with ornaments with a name and number. A local organization’s executive director hopes the tree will be bare soon.

It’s a giving tree. Each name is attached to a youth’s wishlist.

“It’s to help street homeless kids, disconnected kids and everyone in between,” said Nicole Pixler, executive director of Stand Up For Kids Hampton Roads.

The organization behind the tree, Stand Up For Kids Hampton Roads, helps thousands of youth each year. The organization’s mission is to end the cycle of youth homelessness.

“People don’t want to think about a 12, 13, 14 or even 24-year-old sleeping on the street,” Pixler said. “It’s a very real problem and it’s really in our backyards,” Pixler said.

This is just one of the things the organization does each year to make youth’s Christmas extra special.

In other years, the name ornaments would be gone by now, but there is still a handful of names left this year. Pixler hopes more people will stop by to help local kids.

“I am really hoping we get every tag picked off this tree as soon as possible,” she said.

Wrapped and labeled gifts are due back by Dec. 15.

Once all the gifts are collected, Stand Up For Kids Hampton Roads hosts a Christmas party, in which all the youths get their gifts.

“It’s really the only time they can sit in a room and have a party just for them and not have a worry in the world,” Pixler said. “They are so excited to get one gift. They are so thankful.”

Want to help?

The Christmas Wishlist tree is located at Zero’s Sub at 632 Virginia Beach Blvd. Wrapped and labeled gifts are due back by Dec. 15.