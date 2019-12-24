Local organization gives back through holiday toy drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.– A local organization gave back to families in need through its annual toy drive.

The Noblemen, a non-profit organization, has collected toys throughout the year for the holiday season. On Tuesday, volunteers passed out many of the gifts to families who might not be able to afford them.

Paul Thatcher, who dresses up as Santa Claus every year for the drive, says the event has gone on for years.

“It is wonderful. Tell you what, it is like magic to me. I come all the way from the North Pole and I love it coming down here and spreading cheer. Everywhere I go, I spread cheer,” he said.

Prior to Tuesday’s toy drive, The Noblemen also handed out toys to local students.

Volunteer Jasmine Speller, who is a junior at Virginia Commonwealth University, says giving back is what the season is about.

“Last week, a little girl came up and started crying. This is what it’s all about, these reactions. This is what Christmas is all about. It’s not about the gifts,” she said.

But for Thatcher, it’s more than just gifts. He gives back in memory of his son, Justin, who died from Leukemia when he was in 8th grade.

“He passed away April 4th, 2000. Coming up, it will be 20 years. I think about him every day. I wear his picture,” he said.

Thatcher says he gives back in this way because The Noblemen were by his side, helping by testing thousands of people for bone marrow matches.

“This is one thing I can repay them back for what they did,” he said.

While paying it back in ways such as dressing as Santa Claus or volunteering to hand out toys may seem small, it leaves a large impact on the kids who benefit from the drive.

“Christmas for me is the one time everyone is happy and everyone can be as kind as they can be towards others. It’s very rare to see that nowadays but every time we get to the holidays, everyone seems to be happier, kinder to each other,” Speller said.