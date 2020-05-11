Local organization celebrates ‘single moms’ on Mother’s Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) — Sunday is the day we celebrate all the mothers around the country, but one local organization wants to highlight some special mothers in Hampton Roads and make sure they get the love they deserve as well.

Social distancing guidelines are not stopping this single mom from helping other single moms on Mother’s Day.

“This is our 20th annual Mother’s Day celebration and we usually do it at a five-star hotel — usually downtown Norfolk rolling out the red carpet.”

Instead, Danette Crawford rolled out a red carpool line giving out meals to single moms, widows, and women whose spouse may be deployed.

“Single moms, they pull double duty all year long and so on Mother’s Day, there is no one in their life to honor them. We are blessed with the opportunity to show them how much they’re loved; how much they’re appreciated,” said Crawford.

Her organization, Joy Ministries, handed out 2,200 meals to women from all over Hampton Roads.

But it wasn’t just meals.

“Every mom and every child are going to get a delicious meal and in addition to that, they’re going to get a special individually wrapped Mother’s Day gift,” she said.

But that is not all they received.

“The moms are going to come through the drive-thru lane and the first stop is at the first table and we’re going to ask them if they need toilet paper and if they need gas money, and the first bag they will get gas money and a roll of toilet paper,” she said.

Crawford says it is the little things that can make a difference, and she knows for herself.

“I’m a single mom myself and way before the coronavirus started, I knew 21 years ago when I became a single mom that a lot of times they have needs that other people don’t think about.”

She calls the day a success.

“I understand the hard work that these women do all year long and so today it’s really important that we reach out and show them, how much we appreciate them how loved that they really are and giving them encouragement throughout the year,” she said.

Crawford’s group also delivered meals to widows at assisted living facilities this weekend.

