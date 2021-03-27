Local officials, leaders respond to Virginia Beach Oceanfront shootings that left 2 dead, 8 injured

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local officials and leaders are responding to the shooting Friday night at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront that left two people dead and eight injured.

Congressman Bobby Scott (3rd District) tweeted the following in response:

“Sending my condolences to all the victims and their families as well as the entire Virginia Beach community for dealing with another mass shooting. We should not have to accept this as normal.”

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe said the following:

“My heart is heavy to see the news of shootings in Virginia Beach and Henrico last night. The toll gun violence takes on our communities is heartbreaking, exhausting — and preventable. The time for action to keep Virginians and Americans safe is NOW.”

Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse posted to social media saying:

I am saddened to hear about the shootings at the oceanfront and Henrico Co. last night. As we learn more about these horrific situations pray for them all. — Aaron Rouse (@AaronRouseVaBch) March 27, 2021