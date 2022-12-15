VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach History Museums and Norfolk State University (NSU) are partnering with the Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Alumni and Friends Association for the final virtual panel event of 2022, “Black Health & Wellness: Unwrapping Myth and Suspicion.”

The panel discussion will be held via Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 15 from noon to 1:30 p.m. and will be moderated by Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander, endowed professor of Virginia Black History and Culture at NSU.

The final event of the year will focus on debunking historic myths and suspicions related to Black health and wellness, and providing access to understanding and resources for improving health and wellness in the future. The event is open to the public and promises to be an informative and engaging discussion.

The event is part of a quarterly virtual panel series that began in February, and aims to bust myths and provide access to understanding and resources for improving health and wellness for Black communities. Featured panelists include Terrance Afer-Anderson, President and CEO of the TerraVizion Entertainment Network; Dr. Joseph V. Boykin, Jr., Medical Director for the Wound Healing Program at the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center; Dr. Timothy Goler, Assistant Professor of Sociology and Director of Research for the Center for African American Public Policy at NSU; and Dr. Keith Newby, Sr., cardiologist and President/Founder of Fort Norfolk Plaza Medicine.

The event is free and open to the public, and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions or contribute to the discussion. Questions about the panel discussion can be directed to Hillary Plate, cultural programming and grants coordinator for the Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department, at hplate@vbgov.com.