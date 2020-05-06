Local nonprofit assists homeless families during pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local nonprofit named Sisters Healing Sisters is helping homeless families during the pandemic.

A local teacher reached out to the sisters helping sisters nonprofit when she realized one of her student’s family had recently become homeless.

It wasn’t long after that Sisters Healing Sisters made sure they had food and shelter.

“Right now during this pandemic, we are trying to reach out as much as possible and help in any capacity that we are able,” said Nicole Atkins, vice president of Sisters Healing Sisters.

Atkins says when she joined the organization in 2018, she wanted to serve her community — she just didn’t know it would eventually be done during a pandemic.

“We’ve helped with groceries, we’ve helped families that have been displaced during this pandemic. We recently helped [a family] with shelter. We also do biweekly feeding,” she said.

But some of the biggest cases they’ve seen involve helping the homeless community.

“We see these cases unfortunately often,” she said.

Recently the nonprofit helped a Virginia Beach family who found themselves homeless just as COVID-19 infiltrated the community.

A local teacher pointed them in the direction of Sisters Healing Sisters.

“The most recent family that we helped, we were able to place them in a shelter for a month and also donate a gift card… Our donations and what we are able to do in the community strictly comes from donations from the community,” she said.

Atkins says they’re not as involved in-person with community members as they’d like to be right now, but the appreciation from families is at an all-time high.

“The particular family … just gratitude and gratefulness and disbelief because they’re like, ‘hey I’m not alone’ and I think that realization clicks that OK, there is hope, there is light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

Each situation is different, but Atkins says without help from their community, they wouldn’t be able to provide that sense of home and family.

“A lot of times when you’re going through things, you think that you’re alone and you can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel because the tunnel is still dark. And it’s just that glimpse of hope that can kind of change a person’s day or outlook,” she said.

Atkins says there is always someone out there who can use some help and they are always accepting donations. If you’d like more information click here.

