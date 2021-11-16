Local nonprofit asking for volunteers, love from community during National Homeless Youth Awareness Month

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – November is National Homeless Youth Awareness Month.

According to national nonprofit StandUp for Kids, 1.7 million children experience homelessness each year.

At the local level, StandUp for Kids Hampton Roads, organizers say the pandemic has impacted how they’re able to operate. But in spite of that, they are determined to reduce youth homelessness in our area.

This holiday season, they are hoping the community will step up to make sure the youth they work with know they are loved.

10 On Your Side’s Marielena Balouris will have more on how StandUp for Kids Hampton Roads is helping youth in our area tonight on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.

If you’d like to get involved, you can visit their website or email their co-executive director, Nicole Pixler, at nicolep@standupforkids.org.